AGO replaces special crimes investigation chief

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Before being able to formally take up the position, senior prosecutor Rinaldi Umar was replaced by Saiful Bahri Siregar as the new investigation director under the assistant attorney general for special crimes (jampidsus).
ttorney General ST Burhanuddin has replaced a senior prosecutor previously appointed as investigation director under the assistant attorney general for special crimes (Jampidsus) before he had formally served in the post.
Rinaldi Umar, who previously served as deputy head of the Banten High Prosecutor’s Office, was appointed director of investigation at the special crimes division on July 22.
He was due to replace Syarief Sulaeman Nahdi, who had served in the position since November 2025. At that time, the division was led by former Jampidsus Febrie Adriansyah, who has been named suspect in a money laundering case related to the handling of a past graft case involving state-owned insurer PT Asabri.
But before Rinaldi had formally taken up the position, the Attorney General installed on Tuesday Bengkulu High Prosecutor’s Office head Saiful Bahri Siregar into the post.
The change was part of AGO’s internal reshuffle that saw 34 senior prosecutors and other officials sworn in for their new positions on Tuesday.
Speaking at Tuesday’s inauguration ceremony, Burhanuddin said the appointed officials had been selected following thorough reviews, careful consideration and objective assessments.
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