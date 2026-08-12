Batam hosts inaugural trilateral coast guard exercise

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The trilateral exercise involved 60 personnel and three patrol vessels from Malaysia, Singapore and host Indonesia.
oast guard forces from Malaysia, Singapore and host Indonesia started their inaugural three-day trilateral joint exercise in Batam, Riau Islands, on Tuesday.
Dubbed INSIMA – for Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia, the trilateral exercise includes the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Singapore Police Coast Guard (SPCG) and host Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla).
The trilateral exercise is aimed at strengthening law enforcement, maritime safety and security in strategic areas, especially in Malacca Strait, Singapore Strait and North Natuna Sea.
Bakamla chief Vice Adm. Irvansyah said the inaugural joint exercise involves 60 personnel and three patrol boats: MMEA’s KM Sibuan 22224, SPCG’s PH58 Whitetip Shark and Bakamla’s KN Bintang Laut
“This is a new story, especially for Bakamla and coast guard forces in ASEAN region,” he told a press conference to welcome the visiting patrol vessels at Bakamla Base in Batam.
“Together, we focus on crucial training material, such as Visit, Board, Search and Seizure [VBSS], which is a high-risk ship examination procedure.”
Representatives from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) observed the VBSS exercise.
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