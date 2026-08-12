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Official data and independent analysis show that fire activity this year has surpassed levels recorded during the same period in 2019, when Indonesia experienced one of its most devastating fire seasons in recent history.
Schools close, flights delayed as wildfire haze blankets Kalimantan
Sub: Haze drives increase in upper respiratory infections
The Jakarta Post/Jakarta
Worsening wildfires in Kalimantan have blanketed parts of the region in haze, forcing schools to switch to remote learning, increasing respiratory infections and disrupting flights.
In West Kalimantan, Pontianak Mayor Edi Rusdi Kamtono ordered schools across the city to switch to remote learning as smoke from fires elsewhere blanketed the area.
Tens of thousands of students attend schools in Pontianak, according to public records.
“Children will learn from home for as long as air quality remains poor,” Edi said in a statement on Monday, as quoted by state news agency Antara.
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