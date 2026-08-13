Quran challenge for alcohol draws outrage, police probe

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
n offer of free alcohol in exchange for reciting a Quran verse at a North Jakarta music festival has sparked public outrage and a police investigation over alleged blasphemy.
A video circulating widely on social media showed a quiz at alcoholic beverage brand Newport’s booth at The Sounds Project music festival in Ancol on Aug. 9, during which a visitor challenged another attendee to recite a Quranic surah in exchange for a free bottle of alcohol, which is haram, or forbidden by Islamic law.
The incident drew condemnation from Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung, the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), lawmakers and religious affairs officials over the use of a religious practice to promote an alcoholic beverage.
“This truly desecrates the religious life that we have collectively upheld in Jakarta,” Pramono said at a recent press briefing at the City Hall, instructing Jakarta’s Assistant for Public Welfare, Ali Maulana Hakim, to take firm action against such incidents.
MUI Fatwa Commission chairman Asrorun Niam Sholeh also condemned the incident, saying the use of an act of worship as a condition for obtaining alcohol violated religious norms and Indonesian law.
“This action cannot be justified, either religiously, morally, ethically or legally. The perpetrator must be held accountable,” Asrorun said in a statement on Tuesday.
Read also: Nearly 1,000 weapons found at South Jakarta school
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.