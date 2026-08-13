Woman killed in Lombok ferry fire

This screen grab picture from a handout video taken and released on Aug. 12, 2026, by the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) shows the KMP Putri Yasmin ferry, which serves the Padangbai-Bali- to Lembar-West Nusa Tenggara route, on fire in the waters of Bali. (AFP/National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas))

The fire aboard KMP Putri Yasmin occurred less than two weeks after another deadly ferry fire that claimed five lives.

O ne person was killed after a ferry carrying hundreds of passengers caught fire off the coast of Lombok, marking Indonesia’s third fatal passenger ferry accident in less than a month.

The vessel, the KMP Mutiara Yasmin, was traveling from Padangbai Port in Bali to Lembar Port on the neighboring island of Lombok when the fire broke out at around 4:15 a.m., roughly two hours after the ferry began its journey.

The ferry was carrying 212 passengers and crew members, including two Australian citizens, although the official manifest listed only 131 people on board.

According to survivors, the fire broke out suddenly and quickly engulfed the ferry, forcing passengers to jump into the rough waters with only life jackets as they waited to be rescued.

Authorities immediately launched a large-scale evacuation operation. More than 200 personnel were deployed to assist in evacuating passengers, with support from three ships, another ferry and two yachts that happened to be passing nearby.

Denpasar Search and Rescue Agency head Nyoman Sidakarya said that all passengers and crew members had been evacuated from the burning vessel as of Wednesday afternoon, and the body of the deceased victim, a 19-year-old woman from West Nusa Tenggara, had been recovered.

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“We conducted aerial surveillance and confirmed that no one remained aboard the ferry. We saw several life rafts in the vicinity of the vessel, but found no victims on the rafts or in the surrounding waters,” he said.