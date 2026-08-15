Militarism concern raised after Prabowo inaugurates bridges built by TNI, police

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President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated nearly 3,400 bridges built by the Indonesian Military (TNI) and National Police in villages across the nation amid a target to construct a total of 5,000 bridges by the end of 2026.
ivil groups have criticized the Indonesian Military (TNI) and National Police’s growing role in civilian affairs after President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated thousands of bridges and clean water facilities constructed by both forces.
On Thursday, the President inaugurated 3,395 bridges built by the military and police nationwide, as well as 3,000 clean water facilities constructed by the Indonesian Army.
Joining the inauguration ceremony via video conference from the State Palace in Central Jakarta, Prabowo praised the projects as evidence of the forces’ commitment to serving the public.
“This is proof that the TNI is truly the people’s military and the National Police is truly the people’s police,” the President said. “[TNI and National Police] are born from the people, fighting alongside the people, giving their best for the people and ultimately will return to the people.”
Army chief of staff Gen. Maruli Simanjuntak previously reported that his force was working on 3,008 bridges, including 798 located in disaster-hit areas. He also said the work for 2,500 bridges had finished.
Meanwhile, the police built and renovated 895 bridges across 30 provincial police jurisdictions, according to National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo. Of all bridges, 874 had been completed to connect 1,314 villages, while 17 others were still under construction and four remained in the planning stage.
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