Gerindra rallies coalition partners amid Prabowo’s waning public support

Gerindra Party secretary-general Sugiono (second row, third left) poses for a group photo with high ranking officials of pro-government political parties after a meeting in Jakarta on Aug. 13, 2026. During the meeting, the party officials discussed various political issues, including the revisions of election-related regulations at the House of Representatives. (Handout/Courtesy of Gerindra Party)

Among topics discussed in the gathering of political parties’ senior officials hosted by Gerindra Party secretary-general Sugiono was the 2029 general election and the revision of elections-related regulations.

T he ruling Gerindra Party has stepped up efforts to consolidate political parties supporting President Prabowo Subianto, as the pro-government coalition prepares for potentially divisive debates over sensitive policy agenda items amid growing public dissatisfaction.

Senior officials from ruling coalition parties with or without seats in the House of Representatives gathered for a rare meeting over dinner on Aug. 13. Foreign Minister Sugiono, secretary-general of Prabowo’s Gerindra, hosted the gathering at his official residence in Jakarta.

Those attending included the secretaries-general of the Golkar Party, the National Awakening Party (PKB), the Democratic Party, the National Mandate Party (PAN), the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), NasDem Party, the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) and the Crescent Star Party (PBB), as well as from the Gelora, Garuda and Prima parties.

In a statement after the meeting, Sugiono said the gathering aimed to strengthen communications and ties among coalition parties ahead of Independence Day, with the secretaries-general exchanging views on the course of Prabowo’s administration and the challenges the country is facing.

“We want to keep political communication open and maintain a calm national atmosphere,” Sugiono said. “Unity does not mean eliminating differences, but ensuring that differences remain within the framework of the interests of the nation.”

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Democratic Party secretary-general Herman Khaeron, who attended the dinner, welcomed Sugiono’s initiative to host such a meeting, saying the coalition would need to maintain a unified position on various political issues going forward.

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“Looking ahead, there are many items on the political agenda that will require greater unity,” said the Democratic Party lawmaker. “We need to share a common understanding, vision and direction, even if differences remain over specific proposals and views.”