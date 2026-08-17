Returning migrant worker arrested for smuggling drugs from Malaysia

Two small bags of white powder lay next to an undated illustration of drugs wrapped in plastic packets. (Shutterstock/Africa Studio)

The police said the case was unusual because the drugs were about to be transported directly to the buyer in Surabaya, rather than being transited through warehouses as is usually the case.

P olice in North Sumatra have arrested an Indonesian migrant worker for smuggling 8 kilograms of sabu (crystal methamphetamine) from Malaysia to Indonesia.

The migrant worker, identified as Sayudin from Sampang, East Java, was tasked with bringing the drugs to Surabaya.

North Sumatra Police Narcotics Crimes Investigation (Resnarkoba) director Sr. Comr. Andy Arisandi said the smuggling attempt was foiled after the police received a public tip off. Detectives then found that Sayudin on Aug. 3 had met a Malaysian, identified as Adi alias Idi Talageh, in Section 17 of Shah Alam in the Malaysian state of Selangor.

The next day Adi gave a backpack containing sabu to be delivered to Surabaya. Adi then told Sayudin to go to Kuala Selaga Port in Selangor using a Grab taxi.

“The Malaysian man promised Sayudin a fee of Rp 105 million if the drugs were received by the buyer,” Andy told a press conference on Aug.12.

“Adi, however, has just received Rp 4 million to cover transportation cost.”

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He said Sayudin moved from one ship to another to avoid officer surveillance during his sea voyage, before arriving at Tanjungbalai in North Sumatra.