House eyes passage of asset forfeiture bill by December

Officials arrange stacks of money collected from forestry administrative fines and recovered state assets from corruption cases on Dec. 24, 2025, at the Attorney General’s Office complex in Jakarta. (Antara/Aditya Pradana Putra)

T he House of Representatives is aiming to pass a long-delayed asset forfeiture bill by the end of this year, as lawmakers plan to intensify consultations with civil groups and legal experts on legislation seen as a potential tool in the fight against corruption.

Habiburokhman, chairman of House Commission III overseeing legal affairs, said lawmakers hoped to complete deliberations and pass the bill within two legislative sessions by December at the latest.

“We are determined to ensure that this law can further maximize efforts to eradicate corruption,” Habiburokhman, a politician from President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party, said in a press release on Tuesday.

The House law commission has resumed the discussion of the bill this sitting period, which began last Friday, and plans to hold public hearings two to three times a week to gather input from civil groups and legal experts.

“Many elements of society have submitted requests for public hearings on the asset forfeiture bill. We will make every effort to ensure meaningful public participation,” Habiburokhman said.

He acknowledged that the legislative process had taken longer than the fast-track lawmaking process for the new Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP) and the National Police Law, saying it is because asset forfeiture represents a relatively new legal concept in the country.

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Commission III held a public hearing on Tuesday with Majelis Arah Indonesia, a newly established Muslim group focused on providing policy recommendations on national issues. The group urged lawmakers to set clear evidentiary standards, saying assets should not be forfeited based solely on allegations or suspicion.