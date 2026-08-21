Joint team foils effort to smuggle 2.6 tonnes of liquid ‘sabu’ off Bengkalis

Officers from the National Narcotics Agency (BNN), the Customs and Excise Directorate General and the Riau Islands Police pose with 10 Myanmar nationals, the crew of the Tanzanian-flagged MV Ocean Porter (previously the MV Rain Maker) on Monday at the Customs Operational Base in Tanjung Balai Karimun in Karimun regency, Riau Islands. A joint operation involving the agencies intercepted the MV Ocean Porter, which was carrying 2.6 tonnes of liquid sabu (methamphetamine). (Courtesy of BNN/-)

Officers from the National Narcotics Agency (BNN), the Customs and Excise Directorate General and the Riau Islands Police intercepted the shipment on Monday at about 8:15 p.m. based on an intelligence information.

A joint team from various agencies foiled an effort to smuggle 2.6 tonnes of liquid sabu (methamphetamine) off Tanjung Parit waters in Bengkalis regency, Riau, and detained 10 Burmese crew members.

Officers from the National Narcotics Agency (BNN), the Customs and Excise Directorate General and the Riau Islands Police intercepted the shipment on Monday at about 8:15 p.m. based on intelligence information about a drug transport from the Malaysian state of Sarawak crossing through the Andaman Sea into Indonesian waters.

BNN enforcement and pursuit director Brig. Gen. Roy Hardi Siahaan said that based on the information, BNN chief Comr. Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto instructed a joint interception operation involving BNN, Customs and Riau Islands Police.

“The target ship was successfully intercepted on Aug. 17 in the afternoon,” Roy said in a recording issued by BNN on Tuesday.

“After being intercepted, the ship was towed to the Customs and Excise Operational Base in Tanjung Balai Karimun [in Karimun regency, Riau Islands].”

The narcotics network changed the ship’s identity from the MV Rain Maker to the MV Ocean Porter flying the Tanzanian flag to deceive authorities.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Upon arrival at the Tanjung Balai Karimun base, the joint team deployed two Customs K-9 sniffing dogs and detection devices such as a backscatter, TruNarc and narkotest to search the entire ship.