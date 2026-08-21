TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

10 foreigners arrested, Rp 7.79b seized as police raid Batam casino
Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Jakarta police plan to limit protest sites draws backlash

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

10 foreigners arrested, Rp 7.79b seized as police raid Batam casino
Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Jakarta police plan to limit protest sites draws backlash

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Whirlwind damages dozens of houses, injures one in North Sumatra

The torrential rain and whirlwind that struck Medan underscore the increasingly uneven weather patterns across Indonesia, with some parts of the archipelago experiencing intense rainfall even as the dry season expands and intensifies elsewhere.

Apriadi Gunawan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Medan
Fri, August 21, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Damaged: Residents clean up debris after a whirlwind hit their houses on Feb, 26 in Siboras village, Sumbul district, Dairi regency, North Sumatra. Damaged: Residents clean up debris after a whirlwind hit their houses on Feb, 26 in Siboras village, Sumbul district, Dairi regency, North Sumatra. (Tribunnews.com/Tommy Simatupang)

D

ozens of homes, public facilities and vehicles were damaged after heavy rain and a whirlwind swept across Medan, North Sumatra, on Tuesday night.

The extreme weather affected eight of the city’s 21 districts, damaging at least 115 homes and injuring one person, according to Irwansyah, head of operational data at the Medan Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD).

“The number of damaged homes could still increase because the area affected by the whirlwind was quite extensive, and not all reports have been received,” Irwansyah said on Wednesday.

He said the whirlwind damaged schools and electricity transmission towers in several affected areas.

Masrul Sihombing, a resident of Medan Johor, one of the areas hardest hit by the whirlwind, was forced to seek shelter in an evacuation tent after his home was badly damaged by the extreme weather.

Masrul said heavy rain began pounding his neighborhood at around 7 p.m., followed shortly afterward by powerful, swirling winds that swept through the area.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“The strong winds lasted for quite a while, about half an hour. They uprooted trees and sent roof sheets flying from residents’ houses. Part of my house was left exposed after the metal roofing was blown away by the whirlwind,” Masrul said.

Popular

10 foreigners arrested, Rp 7.79b seized as police raid Batam casino

10 foreigners arrested, Rp 7.79b seized as police raid Batam casino
Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Related Article

Aceh flag clash exposes frustration over central govt’s slow flood recovery

Students arrested, expelled for sexual harassment

US, Indonesian first responders share expertise in Pacific Partnership

US Consulate construction in Medan halted as US plans withdrawal

Floods strike North Sumatra despite intensifying dry season across the country

Popular

10 foreigners arrested, Rp 7.79b seized as police raid Batam casino

10 foreigners arrested, Rp 7.79b seized as police raid Batam casino
Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

More in Indonesia

 View more
Damaged: Residents clean up debris after a whirlwind hit their houses on Feb, 26 in Siboras village, Sumbul district, Dairi regency, North Sumatra.
Archipelago

Whirlwind damages dozens of houses, injures one in North Sumatra
Officers from the National Narcotics Agency (BNN), the Customs and Excise Directorate General and the Riau Islands Police pose with 10 Myanmar nationals, the crew of the Tanzanian-flagged MV Ocean Porter (previously the MV Rain Maker) on Monday at the Customs Operational Base in Tanjung Balai Karimun in Karimun regency, Riau Islands. A joint operation involving the agencies intercepted the MV Ocean Porter, which was carrying 2.6 tonnes of liquid sabu (methamphetamine).
Archipelago

Joint team foils effort to smuggle 2.6 tonnes of liquid ‘sabu’ off Bengkalis
stock illustration of child abduction
Archipelago

Nine women, children allegedly held hostage by OPM in Central Papua

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (center) talks with Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (right) and former President Joko Widodo before the ceremony commemorating the 81st anniversary of Indonesia’s independence at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. The theme of Indonesia’s 81st Independence Day is “Sovereign, Just and Prosperous Indonesia.”
Economy

President's muted Nusantara support chills investment
President Prabowo Subianto delivers his annual State of the Nation Address, ahead of the country's Independence Day celebrations, in Jakarta on August 14, 2026.
Editorial

Fact-checking the President
Messages and videos of alleged child kidnappers in action have recently spread like wildfire on social media and chat groups, stoking alarm among parents despite reports confirming that the so-called abductions were fake.
Archipelago

Nine women, children allegedly held hostage by OPM in Central Papua

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Whirlwind damages dozens of houses, injures one in North Sumatra
Asia & Pacific

Pacific nations detain Chinese, Indonesian boats for illegal fishing
Economy

Indonesia, EU target October CEPA signing
Companies

People first: Why human resilience will shape Asia's future

Regulations

Lower EV motorcycle subsidy may stall adoption, industry warns
Tech

Trump signs memo to help drastically boost US commercial space launches
Academia

Malaysia’s Nasi Lemak index
Academia

The world is burning less, but the rhetoric says otherwise
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Whirlwind damages dozens of houses, injures one in North Sumatra

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.