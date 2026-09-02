Sinabung eruption halts flights at Kualanamu airport, thousands evacuated

Officials from various agencies look on as two men install a poster on Saturday warning residents and tourists not to approach Mount Sinabung in Karo regency, North Sumatra. The Mount Sinabung Monitoring Post has increased the volcano's status to Level II Waspada (advisory) following increased volcanic activities. (Kompas.com/Hendri Setiawan)

The Kualanamu International Airport's aerodrome is closed dynamically according to Mount Sinabung's latest condition following its Monday eruption.

K ualanamu International Airport in Deli Serdang regency, North Sumatra, temporarily halted all flights following Mount Sinabung’s eruption on Monday, some 100 kilometers from the airport.

State-owned air navigation provider AirNav Indonesia issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) informing of the temporary closure of the airport’s aerodrome on Monday from 10:50 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The closure was dynamic according to Mount Sinabung’s latest condition.

State-owned airport operator PT Angkasa Pura Aviasi corporate affairs manager Mohamad Hikmat Hidayat said the eruption affected several flights to and from the airport. The impact from the eruption’s volcanic ash coverage caused several domestic and international airlines to cancel or change their flight schedule.

He said as of Tuesday afternoon 21 flights to and from Kualanamu International Airport were cancelled since Monday. Several others experienced delays and flight changes.

“Flight activities in the airport were temporarily closed as a flight safety measure,” he said in a written statement received on Tuesday.

“Kualanamu International Airport’s aerodrome is temporarily closed from 10:50 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The closure is dynamic according to Mount Sinabung’s condition.”

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The airport’s acting director of operations and services, Dedy Sri Cahyono, said the airport operator kept coordinating with all related parties to ensure flight operations resume normally.