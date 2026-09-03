Calls mount for House transparency on asset forfeiture bill

Lawmakers attend a House of Representatives plenary session on July 1, 2025, at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

Calls are mounting for lawmakers to release their latest draft bill on asset forfeiture to the public, with antigraft activists warning that closed-door deliberations could leave the proposed legislation vulnerable to abuse.

C alls are mounting for the House of Representatives to release its latest draft bill on asset forfeiture to the public, with antigraft activists warning that closed-door deliberations could leave the proposed legislation vulnerable to abuse and further erode trust in the legislature.

Antigraft watchdog Transparency International Indonesia (TII) acting secretary-general Dadang Trisasongko lamented that multiple versions of the draft bill have been circulating online but no official one could be found on the House website for public review.

“The public has no reference when it wants to provide input to the House,” Dadang, who keeps tabs on the legislation, told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday. “This lack of transparency invites suspicion about the agenda behind the legislative process.”

His call came on the back of a protest led by a group of Pati residents in front of the Senayan Legislative Complex last week, who demanded the long-delayed deliberations of asset forfeiture bill to be expedited amid frustration over corruption amid economic hardship faced by ordinary Indonesians.

First proposed in 2008, the bill was intended as a means to better recover stolen state assets and deter white collar crimes by allowing the state, under certain circumstances, to confiscate ill-gotten assets even in the absence of a criminal conviction.

The bill has been in legislative limbo for nearly two decades, largely due to resistance from political parties in the House.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: House eyes passage of asset forfeiture bill by December