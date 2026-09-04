Riau Islands guarantees investment despite large-scale drug smuggling

Armed officers stand guard on Tuesday near a pile of evidence during a news conference on a drug smuggling case at the Riau Islands Police headquarters in Batam, Riau Islands. A joint team from the National Narcotics Agency (BNN), the National Police Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim Polri), the Directorate General of Customs and Excise and the Riau Islands Police foiled an attempt to smuggle 800 kilograms of ketamine in Riau Islands waters by an international syndicate and named a Taiwanese national, identified by the initials WLC, a suspect accused of acting as the syndicate's controller. (Antara/Teguh prihatna)

Riau Islands’ geographical conditions bordering neighboring countries have their own security challenges in the face of transnational crimes.

R egional administrations in Riau Islands and Batam city guaranteed investors full security amid large-scale, international drug smuggling cases, after the authorities foiled an attempt to smuggle 800 kilograms of ketamine.

Riau Islands governor Ansar Ahmad expressed his appreciation to a joint team that consisted of the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim), the National Narcotics Agency (BNN), the Customs and Excise Directorate General and the Riau Islands Police for thwarting the smuggling attempt.

“To all investors in Riau Islands, both foreign and domestic, existing ones and those still in process, we want to say do not need to worry,” Ansar said after attending the case exposé at the Riau Islands Police headquarters on Tuesday.

“Riau Islands is a safe and conducive region for various investment activities.”

Ansar emphasized that the Riau Islands border neighboring countries, which have their own security challenges.

“However, security commitment from all central government institutions and regional administrations are committed to maintaining the business and tourism climate,” he said.

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Meanwhile, Batam Mayor Amsakar Achmad said successful law enforcement was a real attempt to safeguard Batam’s industrial areas.