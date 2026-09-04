Villagers ignore warning, still working in Sinabung’s danger zones

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Residents said they are used to Mount Sinabung's eruptions and that Monday's eruption was not as big as the previous ones, hence their reluctance to evacuate.
esidents living around Mount Sinabung have disregard warnings from the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry’s Geology Agency to not conduct any activities within 3 kilometers of the volcano’s summit following increased volcanic activity after it was dormant for five years.
Sarianto from Tiga Pancur village in Karo regency still drives his pick-up truck to Gurukinayan village, a mere 1.5 km from Mount Sinabung’s base, looking for sand.
He has been digging sand from the volcano since it erupted several years ago. He is selling the sand to irrigation projects across Karo regency.
He said he was used to seeing Mount Sinabung erupt, so he is no longer afraid of eruptions. His home is just 5.8 km from Mount Sinabung’s base.
Sarianto also has a coffee stall at his home, where he can clearly see the volcano.
“The Monday eruption was nothing when compared to the eruption several years ago,” he told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.
“I saw myself Mount Sinabung’s larger eruptions with volcanic ash and a pyroclastic cloud. That’s why I choose to stay here.”
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