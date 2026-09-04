The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
Unchecked businesses blamed for raging wildfires
Indonesia, Russia ink fertilizer investment deal
The state's new muscle

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
Unchecked businesses blamed for raging wildfires
Indonesia, Russia ink fertilizer investment deal
The state's new muscle

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Why do Dayak recruits get a special military pathway?

Dayak communities' familiarity with forested terrain and local social dynamics could add operational value to the TNI, particularly in disaster preparedness and strengthening the military's presence in remote areas.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, September 4, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Soldiers of the Indonesian Military's (TNI) 613th Infantry Battalion/Raja Alam chant during a homecoming ceremony at Semayang Port in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, on July 22, 2026, after returning from a 12-month border security deployment along the Indonesia–Papua New Guinea frontier. A total of 450 personnel took part in the mission. Soldiers of the Indonesian Military's (TNI) 613th Infantry Battalion/Raja Alam chant during a homecoming ceremony at Semayang Port in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, on July 22, 2026, after returning from a 12-month border security deployment along the Indonesia–Papua New Guinea frontier. A total of 450 personnel took part in the mission. (Antara/Angga Palguna)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has instructed his defense chiefs to review enlistment requirements for members of the Dayak community, an indigenous people from the remote interiors of Kalimantan, leaving open the prospect of adjusted standards for communities whose geographic isolation may put them at a disadvantage against applicants from more accessible areas.

The directive emerged from a closed-door meeting on Aug. 29 at Prabowo's private Hambalang residence in Bogor, West Java, attended by Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto, all three chiefs of staff and several cabinet ministers, Kompas.com reported.

The meeting was held while the government was managing the simultaneous outbreak of forest and peatland fires across Kalimantan and Sumatra, though officials have cautioned against reading the recruitment policy as a response to the disasters.

 

What is being offered to inland Dayak tribes?

Sjafrie, speaking after a House of Representatives Commission I meeting on Monday, confirmed that potential Dayak recruits would be given "a little privilege" to join the military, such as accommodations for height requirements, which can disadvantage people from communities with shorter average stature.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

"The inland Dayak people have been asked to be given the opportunity to enter the TNI. Give those who are shorter a little privilege," Sjafrie said, as quoted by Kompas.com.

Popular

Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia

Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure

Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
Unchecked businesses blamed for raging wildfires

Unchecked businesses blamed for raging wildfires

Related Article

Why do Dayak recruits get a special military pathway?

The state's new muscle

More than 1,700 students and teachers sickened this week due to free meals

Prabowo shifts to leading Sumatra fire response

Battalion expansion raises deforestation fears

Popular

Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia

Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure

Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
Unchecked businesses blamed for raging wildfires

Unchecked businesses blamed for raging wildfires

More in Indonesia

 View more
Students rest while receiving treatment for food poisoning at the regional general hospital after eating government-sponsored free school meals in Sidoarjo, East Java province, Indonesia, September 2, 2026.
Politics

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
An NBO-105 light, multirole, twin-engine helicopter from the Yogyakarta Police drops 9,000 liters of water to extinguish a fire on Friday at the Putri Cempo landfill in Surakarta, Central Java. The fire has been burning some 6 hectares of Blocks B, C and D of the landfill since Wednesday.
Archipelago

Water bombing used on Surakarta’s Putri Cempo landfill fire
The Presidential Palace is seen before a ceremony marking Indonesia's 80th Independence Day at the Ceremonial Plaza in Nusantara Capital City (IKN) in East Kalimantan on Aug. 17, 2025.
Archipelago

Wildfires spread near new capital Nusantara

Highlight
An aerial view shows haze shrouding the area around the Sarawak Legislative Assembly building (top) in Kuching, the capital city of Sarawak state, Malaysia on September 1, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Sarawak declares emergency in Serian district due to haze
Police officers and protesters face each other during a demonstration urging lawmakers to immediately pass an asset forfeiture law for corrupt officials outside the Senayan Legislative complex in Jakarta on August 27, 2026.
Editorial

The state's new muscle
Mount Sinabung spews ash and thick smoke as seen from Karo, North Sumatra province early on September 2, 2026.
Archipelago

Villagers ignore warning, still working in Sinabung’s danger zones

The Latest

 View more
Opinion

Analysis: External debt rises, current account deficit widens
Politics

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Regulations

Rp 3 million ‘not enough’ to make bikers go electric
Archipelago

Water bombing used on Surakarta’s Putri Cempo landfill fire
Editorial

Pricier driving, better livability
Archipelago

Wildfires spread near new capital Nusantara
Companies

Volkswagen says cutting 100,000 jobs by end of decade
Archipelago

Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Why do Dayak recruits get a special military pathway?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.