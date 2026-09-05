Army deployed as Mt. Sinabung’s activity increases

A motorcyclist rides through Kutarayat village, Karo, North Sumatra, as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts in the background on Sept. 2, 2026. (Reuters/Ferdy Siregar)

Residents in danger zones should always be on guard because there could be a major eruption at any time.

T he Army has deployed more than 1,200 soldiers and supporting logistics to assist with the emergency disaster response linked to increased volcanic activities on Mount Sinabung in Karo regency, North Sumatra.

The soldiers from Military Command (Kodam) I/Bukit Barisan will join personnel from regional police forces, the North Sumatra Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) and Karo regency administration to evacuate residents affected by Mt. Sinabung’s eruption.

Kodam I/Bukit Barisan commander Maj. Gen. Hendry Antariksa said a total of 1,279 personnel were on standby in several villages in Sinabung’s red zones.

He said the presence of his soldiers and other personnel in affected areas represented the state’s duty to provide security and direct aid to residents in this difficult time.

He said that all personnel had been ordered to conduct their humanitarian mission sincerely, willingly and in a friendly and humane manner. The personnel were also required to maintain their health, master evacuation routes in detail and ensure sufficient personnel and logistics to overcome any obstacles during rescue operations.

Hendry said he had received explanations from the Vulcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center (PVMBG) that Sinabung’s activity was currently fluctuating. While it has decreased, it is essential to remain on alert because there could be a major eruption at any time.

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“That is why we must be on alert at all times,” he said after leading a roll call of the Mt. Sinabung disaster mitigation task force in Karo regency on Thursday.