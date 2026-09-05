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Doubts cast over police probe into Jakarta unrest 

The Jakarta Police released face sketches of two men allegedly involved in the murder of a local bystander during the unrest after a protest in Jakarta on Aug. 27, while also declined to tie the rioters to a specific group yet.

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
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Jakarta Police general crimes director Sr. Comr. Iman Imanuddin (left) and spokesperson Sr. Comr. Budi Hermanto (right) shows face sketches of alleged perpetrators of unrest that led to the killing of 60-year-old mirror vendor Bambang Setiyawan in Pejompongan during a press briefing at the Jakarta Police headquarters in South Jakarta on Sept. 2, 2026. The police also named 47 suspects allegedly involved in the damaging of public facilities and other violent acts during the unrest. Jakarta Police general crimes director Sr. Comr. Iman Imanuddin (left) and spokesperson Sr. Comr. Budi Hermanto (right) shows face sketches of alleged perpetrators of unrest that led to the killing of 60-year-old mirror vendor Bambang Setiyawan in Pejompongan during a press briefing at the Jakarta Police headquarters in South Jakarta on Sept. 2, 2026. The police also named 47 suspects allegedly involved in the damaging of public facilities and other violent acts during the unrest. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

O

ver a week after violence erupted after Aug. 27 demonstrations in Jakarta, questions remain over whether police would arrest people responsible for the unrest and death of a bystander amid concerns over the transparency of investigation into the case.

Bambang Setiyawan, a 60-year-old mirror vendor in Pejompongan, Central Jakarta, was killed after being assaulted by a group of unidentified people during an unrest on Aug. 27 evening that unfolded after a protest in front of the Senayan legislative complex the same day.

On Wednesday, the Jakarta Police announced it had named 47 suspects allegedly involved in the damaging of public facilities and assault against Bambang. The police also released sketches of two men aged between 30 and 40, who are currently at large, allegedly to be connected to Bambang’s death.

The Jakarta Police are also probing the possibility of rioters being mobilized amid signs that the violence followed a pattern seen in previous unrests, said the police general criminal investigation director Sr. Comr. Iman Imanuddin.

According to the police, the suspected rioters came to Senayan legislative complex on Aug. 27 afternoon, hours after the protesters, led by a group of residents from Central Java’s Pati that asked for stronger fight against corruption, had already left the location. The police suspected the latter group also came to incite violence.

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“Though they appear fragmented, we suspect there was an underlying mobilization,” Iman said. “We are launching a thorough investigation to identify the masterminds, alleged financiers and instigators behind this rioting crowd.”

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