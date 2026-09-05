Graft scandals expose flaws in university admissions

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ndonesia’s “independent” university admission system is facing renewed scrutiny following the arrest of senior officials at a state university, with experts warning that weak oversight and broad institutional discretion could allow wealthy applicants to buy their way into coveted academic programs.
Following a recent graft bust involving admissions at Jenderal Soedirman University (Unsoed) in Central Java, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) warned that similar practices could be occurring at other universities.
“We suspect that attempts to manipulate the student admissions process are prevalent [...] also at other universities,” KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo told The Jakarta Post on Thursday.
While stopping short of naming the campuses, Budi urged people with information about suspected admissions graft at their universities to report it to the antigraft body so that it could investigate.
“We can certainly step in once we receive a report of suspected corruption, which we will then review and analyze to determine the appropriate follow-up,” he said.
The warning came as the KPK continued its investigation into Unsoed officials, following an Aug. 20 sting operation that resulted in six suspects being named, including rector Akhmad Sodiq and vice rector Norman Arie Prayogo.
The other suspects are Unsoed’s academic affairs head Eko Sumanto, Sodiq’s nephew Mulyono and alleged intermediaries Dian Mulia Wardhana and Adhi Wiharto.
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