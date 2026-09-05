The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
One orangutan dies, more rescued as wildfire rages
US midterms begin with chaos over mail-voting crackdown

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
One orangutan dies, more rescued as wildfire rages
US midterms begin with chaos over mail-voting crackdown

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Graft scandals expose flaws in university admissions

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, September 6, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Jenderal Soedirman University (Unsoed) rector Akhmad Sodiq (second left) walks toward a detention vehicle on Aug. 22 after undergoing questioning at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta. The KPK detained six suspects following a sting operation on Aug. 20, including Sodiq, vice rector for student affairs Norman Arie Prayogo, academic affairs head Eko Sumanto, private-sector individuals Dian Mulia Wardhana and Adi Wiharto, and Sodiq’s nephew Mulyono. The agency also seized Rp 650 million (US$37,000) in cash and Rp 99 million in bank funds allegedly linked to corruption in the university’s 2025-2026 student admissions. Jenderal Soedirman University (Unsoed) rector Akhmad Sodiq (second left) walks toward a detention vehicle on Aug. 22 after undergoing questioning at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta. The KPK detained six suspects following a sting operation on Aug. 20, including Sodiq, vice rector for student affairs Norman Arie Prayogo, academic affairs head Eko Sumanto, private-sector individuals Dian Mulia Wardhana and Adi Wiharto, and Sodiq’s nephew Mulyono. The agency also seized Rp 650 million (US$37,000) in cash and Rp 99 million in bank funds allegedly linked to corruption in the university’s 2025-2026 student admissions. (Antara/M Risyal Hidayat)

I

ndonesia’s “independent” university admission system is facing renewed scrutiny following the arrest of senior officials at a state university, with experts warning that weak oversight and broad institutional discretion could allow wealthy applicants to buy their way into coveted academic programs.

Following a recent graft bust involving admissions at Jenderal Soedirman University (Unsoed) in Central Java, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) warned that similar practices could be occurring at other universities.

“We suspect that attempts to manipulate the student admissions process are prevalent [...] also at other universities,” KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo told The Jakarta Post on Thursday.

The long plié

From The Weekender

The long plié

Read on The Weekender

While stopping short of naming the campuses, Budi urged people with information about suspected admissions graft at their universities to report it to the antigraft body so that it could investigate.

“We can certainly step in once we receive a report of suspected corruption, which we will then review and analyze to determine the appropriate follow-up,” he said.

The warning came as the KPK continued its investigation into Unsoed officials, following an Aug. 20 sting operation that resulted in six suspects being named, including rector Akhmad Sodiq and vice rector Norman Arie Prayogo.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The other suspects are Unsoed’s academic affairs head Eko Sumanto, Sodiq’s nephew Mulyono and alleged intermediaries Dian Mulia Wardhana and Adhi Wiharto.

Popular

Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia

Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure

Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Related Article

Unsoed rector among suspects in admissions graft case

Stopping the corrupt revolving door from within

Police exhume body of top prosecutor’s housekeeper after mysterious death

Gowa DPRD moves to impeach regent over alleged graft, extramarital affair

Riau Governor Abdul Wahid sentenced to two years in prison for graft

Popular

Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia

Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure

Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

More in Indonesia

 View more
Stranded passengers gather as they wait at Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Tangerang on September 6, 2026.
Society

Soekarno-Hatta airport suspends operations after volcanic eruption
Mount Anak Krakatau volcano spews hot lava as seen from Pasauran village in Serang, Banten on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. (Reuters/Rikardo). Usage: 0
Archipelago

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing
Jenderal Soedirman University (Unsoed) rector Akhmad Sodiq (second left) walks toward a detention vehicle on Aug. 22 after undergoing questioning at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta. The KPK detained six suspects following a sting operation on Aug. 20, including Sodiq, vice rector for student affairs Norman Arie Prayogo, academic affairs head Eko Sumanto, private-sector individuals Dian Mulia Wardhana and Adi Wiharto, and Sodiq’s nephew Mulyono. The agency also seized Rp 650 million (US$37,000) in cash and Rp 99 million in bank funds allegedly linked to corruption in the university’s 2025-2026 student admissions.
Politics

Graft scandals expose flaws in university admissions

Highlight
Mount Anak Krakatau volcano spews hot lava as seen from Pasauran village in Serang, Banten on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026.
Archipelago

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing
An ice cream vendor stops to look at posters of the three presidential and vice-presidential candidates, the list of participating parties and the list of candidates for members of the Regional Representative Council (DPD) from East Java in Surabaya, East Java on Feb. 3, 2024, ahead of the 2024 presidential and legislative polls scheduled to be held on Feb. 14.
Academia

Making the legislative threshold adaptive and democratic
Jenderal Soedirman University (Unsoed) rector Akhmad Sodiq (second left) walks toward a detention vehicle on Aug. 22 after undergoing questioning at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta. The KPK detained six suspects following a sting operation on Aug. 20, including Sodiq, vice rector for student affairs Norman Arie Prayogo, academic affairs head Eko Sumanto, private-sector individuals Dian Mulia Wardhana and Adi Wiharto, and Sodiq’s nephew Mulyono. The agency also seized Rp 650 million (US$37,000) in cash and Rp 99 million in bank funds allegedly linked to corruption in the university’s 2025-2026 student admissions.
Politics

Graft scandals expose flaws in university admissions

The Latest

 View more
Society

Soekarno-Hatta airport suspends operations after volcanic eruption
Europe

US envoys outlined 'number of ideas' on ending Ukraine war to Putin
Archipelago

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing
Politics

Graft scandals expose flaws in university admissions
Middle East and Africa

Africa bigger, US smaller: UN adopts new map
Americas

Panama Canal begins reducing crossings due to El Nino
Tech

US, China gear up for mid-September AI safety talks
Politics

Doubts cast over police probe into Jakarta unrest

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Graft scandals expose flaws in university admissions

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.