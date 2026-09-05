Water bombing used on Surakarta’s Putri Cempo landfill fire

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An NBO-105 light, multirole, twin-engine helicopter with a water capacity of some 9,000 liters from the Yogyakarta Police was used for water bombing.
ne helicopter was deployed on Friday to conduct water bombing at a fire at Putri Cempo landfill in Surakarta, Central Java, that has been raging since Wednesday.
The helicopter arrived at about 10:06 a.m., Kompas.com reported from the landfill location.
With a capacity of 9,000 liters, the helicopter started the first phase of water bombing from the north side to Block C on the east side. As of 11:13 a.m., there were 12 sorties of water bombing with an interval of 4 minutes.
The Surakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) said the helicopter was from the Yogyakarta Police. From photos circulated on online news portals, the helicopter was identified as an NBO-105 light, multipurpose twin-engine helicopter.
“The waterbombing is planned to be carried out today [Friday],” Ari Dwi Daryatmo told a press conference at Putri Cempo landfill command post, as quoted by Kompas.com.
During water bombing, ground efforts to extinguish a fire on the east side of Block C were suspended, he said.
“During the water bombing, the fire trucks will suspend their operation so we can focus on the landfill’s side which we cannot reach using the ground route,” he said.
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