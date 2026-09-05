Water bombing used on Surakarta’s Putri Cempo landfill fire

An NBO-105 light, multirole, twin-engine helicopter from the Yogyakarta Police drops 9,000 liters of water to extinguish a fire on Friday at the Putri Cempo landfill in Surakarta, Central Java. The fire has been burning some 6 hectares of Blocks B, C and D of the landfill since Wednesday. (kompas.com/Adinda Bunga Kusuma Wardani)

An NBO-105 light, multirole, twin-engine helicopter with a water capacity of some 9,000 liters from the Yogyakarta Police was used for water bombing.

O ne helicopter was deployed on Friday to conduct water bombing at a fire at Putri Cempo landfill in Surakarta, Central Java, that has been raging since Wednesday.

The helicopter arrived at about 10:06 a.m., Kompas.com reported from the landfill location.

With a capacity of 9,000 liters, the helicopter started the first phase of water bombing from the north side to Block C on the east side. As of 11:13 a.m., there were 12 sorties of water bombing with an interval of 4 minutes.

The Surakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) said the helicopter was from the Yogyakarta Police. From photos circulated on online news portals, the helicopter was identified as an NBO-105 light, multipurpose twin-engine helicopter.

“The waterbombing is planned to be carried out today [Friday],” Ari Dwi Daryatmo told a press conference at Putri Cempo landfill command post, as quoted by Kompas.com.

During water bombing, ground efforts to extinguish a fire on the east side of Block C were suspended, he said.

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“During the water bombing, the fire trucks will suspend their operation so we can focus on the landfill’s side which we cannot reach using the ground route,” he said.