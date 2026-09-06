Three men get year in jail for trading pangolin scales

A Sunda pangolin ('Manis javanica') pup clings to its mother's tail on Feb. 7, 2020, at Bali Zoo in Gianyar regency, Bali. (JP/Zul Trio Anggono)

The three convicted men accepted their sentences, which were lighter than the 1.5 years and Rp 50 million fine each that the prosecutor had demanded.

T he Medan District Court handed down on Wednesday afternoon a prison term of one year to each of three men who were convicted of trading the body parts of a protected animal; in their case, pangolin scales.

The sentence was lighter than demanded by the prosecutor, who recommended a year and a half in prison and a fine of Rp 50 million (US$2,841) each, or an additional 50 days behind bars if they could not pay the fine.

Presiding judge Lenny Megawaty Napitupulu, however, waived the fine in her sentencing.

“On examination, the defendants Ebed Baidillah, Awaluddin and Muhammad Nassir are sentenced to a prison term of one year each,” Lenny said on Sept. 2 while reading out the sentence.

The judge said the three defendants were proven to have carried out a crime together in transporting and trading the parts of protected animals. Their actions violated Article 40A (1f) of Law No. 32/2024 on natural resources and ecosystem conservation along with Article 20C of the 2023 Criminal Code.

She also noted that the judicial panel did not find any mitigating factors or circumstances to absolve the defendants of their criminal responsibilities.

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All defendants have accepted their sentences, as has prosecutor Kharya Saputra.