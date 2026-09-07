Eight airports remain shut on Monday due to volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau

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Ash from Anak Krakatau, which sits halfway between Java and Sumatra islands, has blanketed Jakarta and several surrounding areas since it erupted late on Friday, leading to the closure of the airports for safety reasons.
ight airports, including two serving Jakarta, remained closed early on Monday morning because of volcanic ash from eruptions of Mount Anak Krakatau, the Transportation Minister said.
Ash from Anak Krakatau, which sits halfway between Java and Sumatra islands, has blanketed Jakarta and several surrounding areas since it erupted late on Friday, leading to the closure of the airports for safety reasons.
Ash from the volcano was detected in the airspace surrounding Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, prompting authorities to suspend operations, the Transportation Ministry said earlier.
The ministry said 170,000 people have been affected by flight cancellations.
"We cannot ascertain when this will end due to the dynamic weather," Transportation Minister Dudy Purwagandhi said in a statement on Monday, adding that the eight airports, which included the ones serving Jakarta's nearby provinces of Lampung and West Java, would remain closed until at least 08:59 a.m. (0159 GMT).
Several airports in cities including Semarang and Surabaya have been prepared as alternatives for landing, Dudy said.
The volcano monitoring agency's website showed the most recent Anak Krakatau eruption occurred Sunday at 8:23 p.m.
The eruptions have seen ash reach as high as 20,000 feet (6,000 metres) on the Java side of the volcano and 50,000 feet (15,000 metres) on the Sumatra side and some parts of Banten province in Java, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) posted on its website.
On Sunday, the disaster agency called for people to wear masks while travelling outdoors due to the ash. In Jakarta and Lampung, schools will use remote learning to counter health risks for students, state news agency Antara reported.
Anak Krakatau began emerging a century ago from the area previously occupied by Krakatau, then known as Krakatoa. The older volcano destroyed itself in mass eruptions in 1883, which killed more than 36,000 people in a series of tsunamis.
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