Govt defends Prabowo’s Russia trip amid disasters at home

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto hold a meeting on Sept. 3 on the sidelines of the 11th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia. (AFP/Pool/Vyacheslav Prokofyev)

Flying to Vladivostok at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin was part of President Prabowo Subianto’s effort to address domestic issues, according to Government Communications Agency (Bakom) head Muhammad Qodari.

T he government has defended President Prabowo Subianto’s trip to Vladivostok, Russia, in early September that took place amid a series of disasters unfolding at home, calling it an important step in advancing national interests.

In a video statement on Monday, Government Communications Agency (Bakom) head Muhammad Qodari asserted that the government’s handling of challenges at home and its pursuit of diplomatic agendas abroad are not mutually exclusive.

“Before going abroad, President Prabowo always ensures that every domestic issue has been properly addressed,” Qodari said, adding that the two-day agenda in Russia was intended to benefit Indonesia.

The trip, which lasted from Sept. 2 to 4, was made at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who invited Prabowo to attend the 11th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) as a chief guest. The President and several ministers also held bilateral talks with their Russian counterparts on the sidelines of the forum.

The Vladivostok trip was Prabowo’s fourth visit to Russia since he took office as the country’s president in October 2024.

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The President is in hot water for embarking on the trip as some regions are grappling with various recent disasters, most notably the widespread forest and peatland fires in Kalimantan and Sumatra and the ongoing disaster recovery from the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that jolted Flores Island in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) on Aug. 15.