Navy thwarts attempt to smuggle 240 etomidate vape cartridges

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The contraband was found in four packages wrapped in black plastic covers, each containing 60 vape cartridges.
Navy team thwarted an attempt to smuggle 240 vape cartridges containing etomidate in the waters of Manteras Besar Island in Karimun regency, Riau Islands, during a routine border patrol along Durian Strait on Monday.
Quick Response Region Naval Command (QRRNC) IV personnel from Tanjung Balai Karimun Naval Base and Cakra Task Force team from Naval Intelligence Center (Pusintelal) detected a boat cruising at a high speed from Buru Island toward Batam Island.
Despite being pursued and given a warning, the boat refused to stop and increased its speed. The crewman was then seen dropping a white tote bag from the boat’s stern into the sea before escaping from the naval personnel.
After retrieving and inspecting the evidence, naval personnel found four packages wrapped in black plastic covers, each containing 60 vape cartridges.
Sample testing by Naval Regional Command (Kodaeral) IV and the Batam Health Agency confirmed that the e-cigarette products contain etomidate.
Kodaeral IV deputy commander Cdre. Ketut Budiantara said the enforcement was part of the strict commitment to cutting off narcotics and dangerous substances distribution through the border area.
“The success was also the implementation of the Navy’s commitment to support government efforts to eradicate narcotics distribution and safeguard the people from the abuse of dangerous substances,” he said, as quoted by a press release issued by Kodaeral IV.
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