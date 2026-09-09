Police launch probe into blaze that killed 11 in Central Papua

Fire breaks out shortly after midnight on Sept. 7 in the town of Paniai in Central Papua province. (The Jakarta Post/Detik.com)

The fire was first reported at around 12:30 a.m. and quickly spread through the market, engulfing several shophouses. It burned for more than three hours and destroyed at least 49 kiosks and shophouses despite efforts by firefighters.

P olice have launched an investigation into a fire at Bopauda market in Paniai regency, Central Papua, that killed 11 people, including six children on Monday.

Central Papua Police spokesperson Comr. Henry Manurung said investigators from the force had been deployed to assist Paniai police in collecting evidence and examining the scene of the fire.

"The team comprises personnel from the Central Papua Police's Directorate of Special Crimes, the Disaster Victim Identification team and the Forensic Laboratory team. They will conduct scientific examinations at the scene to establish the cause and circumstances of the fire," Manurung said on Tuesday, as quoted by Tribunnews.com.

Manurung urged residents not to speculate about the incident or spread unverified information, saying the investigation should be left to law enforcement authorities.

“We also urged the public to avoid being provoked by rumors in order to maintain security and stability in Paniai,” he said.

Paniai Police Chief Adj. Comr. Royke Betaubun said authorities were questioning witnesses as part of their investigation into the fire.

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"Preliminary witness accounts indicated that two people had been seen in front of a victim's house shortly before the fire broke out," he said on Monday, as quoted by state news agency Antara.