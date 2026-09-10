AHY’s remark on limits of power fuel 2029 election bid speculation

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Recent remarks by Democratic Party chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono highlighting the limits of power have fueled speculation that he is already laying the groundwork for the next general election, potentially testing the cohesion of President Prabowo Subianto’s ruling coalition.
ecent remarks by Democratic Party chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono highlighting the limits of power and growing economic pressures have fueled speculation that he is already laying the groundwork for the next general election, potentially testing the cohesion of President Prabowo Subianto’s ruling coalition.
Agus, popularly known as AHY and serving as senior infrastructure minister in Prabowo’s cabinet, made the speech during the Democrats’ 25th anniversary celebration in Jakarta over the weekend, which was attended by his father, former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.
Reflecting on his father's ten years in office and the party’s history of being both in the government and opposition, Agus stressed the importance of protecting democracy under all circumstances, including the people's right to vote and stand for election.
“Power does not belong to anyone forever. It is a mandate entrusted by the people, and it comes with a time limit,” he said. “Elections ultimately belong to the people. Their right to vote and to stand for election must not be obstructed.”
He also called party members to listen closely to people’s concerns, pointing out that many Indonesians continue to face economic hardship and mounting pressure in their daily lives, including rising living costs, weak purchasing power, and limited access to quality jobs.
“The pressure is real […]. We must not ignore these. We must not distance ourselves from reality,” Agus said.
His remark came as Prabowo has been seeing his approval ratings plummeting, from 81.2 percent in November last year to 51.1 percent in July, according to a survey from Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC), with respondents pointing to the state of the country's economy as one of the factors.
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