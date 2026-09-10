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Ethics met with weak institutional systems in Indonesia, academics say

When institutions do not have strong systems to uphold integrity, the gap can undermine a culture of speaking up against wrongdoing and erode trust in integrity mechanisms, according to a survey.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
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An illustration of wooden blocks showing ethics, integrity, honesty and respect An illustration of wooden blocks showing ethics, integrity, honesty and respect (Shutterstock/SewCreamStudio)

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nstitutionalized ethical systems are necessary to strengthen commitments to integrity among Indonesian people, a study has suggested, with the lack of such a scheme hampering people’s ability to achieve a good quality of life.

A study conducted in May by Jakarta-based PPM School of Management’s Soedarpo Sastrosatomo Center for Ethics and Organizational Culture found a gap between private workers’ strong drive for ethical values and the institutional systems designed to sustain them.

Around 98 percent of 282 respondents from 173 organizations identified honesty as a core value in anticorruption efforts. But only 15 percent of surveyed organizations had standardized systems to uphold integrity.

Management expert Aries Heru Prasetyo at PPM School of Management said the findings reflect the broader condition of Indonesian society.

“The problem is that even when there’s a system, it’s not built to nurture those ethical values,” Aries said on Wednesday on the sidelines of a discussion in Jakarta. 

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Such a gap could undermine a culture of speaking up and erode trust in integrity mechanisms, as suggested by the study. Only up to 60 percent of respondents said they were comfortable using whistleblowing systems to report on corruption.

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