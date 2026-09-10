NTT to tighten shelter security after alleged sexual assault of earthquake survivor

Children at an evacuation shelter in Ruteng, NTT, participate in a coloring activity as part of psychosocial support and trauma-healing efforts following the earthquake. (Courtesy: Dwi Pambudo)

The NTT administration will strengthen monitoring and protection efforts not only centralized evacuation shelters but also communal shelters and independent evacuation sites.

T he East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) administration has pledged to strengthen security at evacuation shelters following reports that a teenager displaced by a recent earthquake was sexually assaulted by another survivor.

NTT Governor Melki Laka Lena said the provincial administration was coordinating with parties to strengthen protection for women and children at evacuation sites across the province.

“Evacuation shelters should be safe places for people affected by disasters. That is why we need to strengthen protection measures at every shelter,” he said on Tuesday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

“Women and children must receive proper assistance and support at evacuation centers to ensure they are adequately protected and remain safe throughout their time there,” he added.

Melki said the NTT administration will strengthen monitoring and protection efforts not only in centralized evacuation shelters but also communal shelters and independent evacuation sites.

“This must not happen again. The safety of evacuees must be our top priority,” he said. “Basic needs such as food, temporary shelter and health services must be provided alongside protection from all forms of violence.”

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The government will also strengthen psychological support for evacuees, Melki said, noting that post-disaster conditions can place significant mental strain on people who have been displaced.