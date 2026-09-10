Riau Police prevent departure of 10 illegal migrant workers to Malaysia

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Police have prevented a group of 10 Meranti Islands residents from departing on tourist visas for migrant jobs in Malaysia and arrested their "agent" on various charges.
he Riau Police’s water and air unit (Polairud) has prevented 10 prospective migrant workers from departing on tourist visas via Meranti Islands regency to Malaysia, where they had been promised jobs at a watermelon orchard.
The unit’s director, Sr. Comr. Apri Fajar Hermanto, said the individuals’ passports were stamped with 30-day tourism visas to prevent their detection as illegal migrant workers. The plan, however, was thwarted by his officers at Tanjung Harapan Port in Selatpanjang, the island regency’s capital.
“We arrested a man identified as IS, who was the agent and [arranged] the departures of the illegal migrant workers,” Fajar said on Sept. 8.
The Riau Police uncovered the plan exactly a week ago, based on a public tipoff received at 8 a.m. on Sept. 1, deploying officers from its water and air unit to conduct close surveillance in the port area.
Around 30 minutes later, the officers located the group at the port, where a “coordinator” was distributing passports and tickets for the fast boat MV Transjet, according to Fajar.
“The officers immediately detained all members of the group for further investigation,” he said.
Fajar added that arrangements had been made for the 10 individuals to work at a Malaysian watermelon orchard without following the proper procedures for migrant workers.
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