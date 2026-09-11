Communications ministry presses Meta on child safety compliance after US ruling

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he Communications and Digital Ministry is pushing Meta to fully comply with the country’s Child Protection in Digital Space Regulation, known as PP TUNAS, following a landmark ruling in the United States that found the company’s child safety measures lacking.
Alexander Sabar, the ministry’s director general for digital oversight, said earlier this week that US tech giant Meta has already submitted written commitments to comply with the PP TUNAS, which aims to protect children from online threats such as grooming, abuse and harmful content.
However, the ministry maintains Meta’s pledges have yet to translate into concrete protections for users of their social media platforms, such as Instagram, Facebook and Threads, prompting the ministry to take a closer look at their implementation.
“The [written] commitment has not yet felt like it provides real protection for users, so the ministry continues strict oversight to ensure all of Meta's commitments can be realized soon,” Alexander told The Jakarta Post on Monday.
He added that the ministry is currently drafting an administrative fine to push Meta and other platforms to comply.
A Meta spokesperson declined to comment. In June, Meta said it had improved its policy in light of PP TUNAS, including by restricting interactions between users aged 13 and under and others that share explicit content and restricting its algorithms from recommending sexually suggestive content to child users.
Read also: Communications ministry warns of children's exposure to pornography on social media
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