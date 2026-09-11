Parents pursue criminal case after free meal poisoning in North Sumatra

A student reacts while receiving treatment for food poisoning on Sept. 9 at the regional general hospital after eating a government-sponsored free meal in Pati, Central Java. (Reuters/Ragil Kuswanto)

The Karo Health Agency said six students remained hospitalized as of early September. Among them was 16-year-old Febiola Purba, who developed memory loss, suffered multiple seizures and had difficulty speaking after falling ill.

P arents of children sickened in a mass food poisoning incident linked to the government’s free meal program in Karo regency, North Sumatra, have reported the kitchen that prepared the meals to police over suspected negligence.

Juliadi Kaban, a lawyer representing the parents, said some of the children continued to suffer serious health problems a month after the outbreak.

“The parents feel that there has been no adequate legal protection, particularly for their children who became victims of food poisoning from the free meal program,” Juliadi said on Wednesday, adding that the parents filed the report with Karo police on Aug. 31.

Robianto Sembiring, another lawyer representing the victims’ parents, said the legal team was also gathering evidence for a possible civil lawsuit against the kitchen.

“The parents were seeking compensation not only for medical expenses but also for lost income incurred while caring for their children during treatment,” he said.

Robianto added that about 18 children affected by the food poisoning still require intensive treatment and continue to make frequent trips to hospital.

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“The children continued to suffer symptoms including stomach and digestive problems, a burning sensation in the chest, an itchy neck and cracked lips. Some children could also have kidney problems or neurological disorders,” he said.