Search reaches nearby islands as eight remain missing near Anak Krakatau

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he search for five journalists and three boat crew members who went missing near Mount Anak Krakatau entered its fourth day on Friday, with authorities expanding the search area to include nearby islands within the volcano’s restricted zone.
Al Amrad, head of Banten’s Search and Rescue Agency, said the search area would be expanded to about 3,243 square nautical miles, from 2,483 square nautical miles on the third day, following a review of the operation’s results and the latest sea conditions.
“Entering the fourth day, we have expanded the search area [...] We are optimizing all available personnel and resources to find the eight people who remain missing,” he said, as quoted by Tribunnews.com.
The operation is scheduled to continue through Monday, when authorities will evaluate whether the search should be extended, Al Amrad added.
At least 11 boats and warships were deployed across four sectors of the Sunda Strait on Friday. Two thermal drones were also used to assist the aerial search, while teams on nearby islands provided additional support.
The search and rescue team also began combing the shores of islands near the volcano on Friday, including Sertung Island, which had not previously been searched because it lies within the 3-kilometer exclusion zone around Mt. Anak Krakatau.
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