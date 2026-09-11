Wildfires cause respiratory infections to double in Indonesia

A drone view shows the Ampera Bridge shrouded in haze from forest fires in Palembang, South Sumatra on September 6, 2026. (Reuters/Abriansyah Liberto)

Fires have been blazing across vast stretches of forest and peatland throughout the country, causing hazardous emissions to surge, particularly in the hardest-hit provinces on the islands of Sumatra and Kalimantan.

R espiratory infections caused by hazardous wildfire pollution in Indonesia have more than doubled in just over a week, data from the country's health ministry showed on Thursday.

Fires have been blazing across vast stretches of forest and peatland throughout the country, causing hazardous emissions to surge, particularly in the hardest-hit provinces on the islands of Sumatra and Kalimantan.

This year's wildfire season is the most intense in 11 years as "super-El Niño" weather conditions drive up temperatures and cause punishing droughts. Fire emissions from the country now account for a third of the global total.

The number of people suffering from wildfire-related respiratory illnesses rose to 113,336 as of September 9, up from 50,891 on September 1, according to figures presented by health ministry spokesperson Widyawati during a press conference.

More than 12.5 million people have been exposed to haze caused by fires across seven provinces, said Widyawati.

Nearly a million masks and hundreds of oxygen concentrator units have been sent to help residents cope with the pollution, and thousands of medical workers have been deployed to affected areas, she said.

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"The process of deploying additional medical personnel and various supplies is ongoing. We will continue to monitor which areas require more healthcare workers and dispatch them there."