The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Much ado about asset forfeiture
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows
Free meals face seven-day ultimatum, possible lawsuit
Prabowo’s approval slide fuels warm-up to 2029 elections

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Much ado about asset forfeiture
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows
Free meals face seven-day ultimatum, possible lawsuit
Prabowo’s approval slide fuels warm-up to 2029 elections

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Deportation, 10 year ban for Australian who committed public sex act in Bali

The Indonesian Immigration Directorate General also decided to ban the Australian, identified as BA, from entering Indonesia for 10 years.

Ni Komang Erviani (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Denpasar
Sat, September 12, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Two immigration officers escort an Australian, identified only as BA (center), who was deported for a public indecent act at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Badung, Bali, on Sept. 8, 2026. The Australian was also blacklisted from entering Indonesia for 10 years. Two immigration officers escort an Australian, identified only as BA (center), who was deported for a public indecent act at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Badung, Bali, on Sept. 8, 2026. The Australian was also blacklisted from entering Indonesia for 10 years. (Courtesy of Ngurah Rai Immigration Office/-)

A

n Australian arrested for a public act of indecency, identified only as BA, was deported to Brisbane, Australia, on Tuesday evening. The 28-year-old man has also been banned from re-entering Indonesia for 10 years.

I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport Immigration Office head Muhamad Novyandri said on Wednesday that the Australian was deported on Tuesday night on a Batik Air flight from Denpasar to Brisbane, two weeks after his initial arrest.

Novyandri said that the deportation was a result of effective collaboration with the police in maintaining public order and security for foreign nationals living in or visiting Bali.

“This action shows the commitment of the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office to maintaining order and security of foreign nationals’ activities in Bali,” he said.

Following the deportation, the Immigration Directorate General also decided to ban him from entering Indonesia for 10 years.

“We will continue to strengthen immigration oversight and coordinate closely with law enforcement authorities, while taking firm action if any violations of immigration regulations are found in the future,” Novyandri said.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

He added that supervision of foreign national activities was part of the immigration office’s commitment to safeguarding sovereignty while creating a sense of security and providing tangible benefits to the community.

Popular

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Much ado about asset forfeiture

Much ado about asset forfeiture
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

Related Article

Sydney sweats in spring hot spell, faces 'extreme' bushfire risk

‘Canang sari’, kindness, compassion and love

Rescuers comb waters near Bali for 5 missing after ferry blaze

US citizen investigated after allegedly trying to sell Bali land on social media

Dutch nationals barred from reentry over alleged racist running event in Bali

Popular

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Much ado about asset forfeiture

Much ado about asset forfeiture
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

More in Indonesia

 View more
A relative cries in front of the coffin containing the body of Willi Mbuik, one of three civil servants killed in a shooting allegedly carried out by members of the Free Papua Movement (OPM) in Muliama district, Jayawijaya regency, Papua Highlands, on Sept. 9, as her remains arrive at El Tari Airport in Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara, on Sept. 11, 2026.
Archipelago

Police hunt OPM rebels after civil servants murdered in Papua Highlands
An illustration of online scams
Archipelago

31 Malaysians, Taiwanese arrested in West Kalimantan over alleged scam
A drone view of Anak Krakatau volcano documented by a team from the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMG) on Sept. 5, 2026.
Archipelago

Three more volcanoes erupt following Sinabung, Anak Krakatau

Highlight
Manggala Agni forest firefighting personnel ride on a boat to reach the forest and land fire inside the Padang Sugihan animal sanctuary in Ogan Komering Ilir regency, South Sumatra on Sept. 10, 2026.
Society

Haze drives surge in respiratory illnesses in Indonesia
Jakarta LRT Phase 1B (Manggarai–Velodrome) kicks off limited trial operations on Sept. 10, 2026. The weeklong test run, ending Sept. 16, is open by invitation only to select people, including community representatives and the media.
Editorial

Jakarta’s big bond bid
Oily business: Chevron Indonesia Company operates an offshore platform in Sepinggan field in Makassar Strait, 37 kilometers east of Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, on April 23, 2019. Oil and gas industry looks to remain strategic despite the global commitment to net-zero emissions.
Economy

Budget can weather $100 crude amid renewed Iran tensions, govt says

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Police hunt OPM rebels after civil servants murdered in Papua Highlands
Middle East and Africa

Saudis shut down oil pipeline as Houthis tighten grip on Red Sea shipping
Archipelago

31 Malaysians, Taiwanese arrested in West Kalimantan over alleged scam
Academia

A small victory for big freedom: Court shows the way
Markets

Growing domestic investor dominance double-edged sword for IDX
Archipelago

Three more volcanoes erupt following Sinabung, Anak Krakatau
Asia & Pacific

Modi, Putin seek stronger ties as Russia calls for BRICS to counter West
Opinion

Analysis: Removing the price floor: Price discovery or speculation?
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Deportation, 10 year ban for Australian who committed public sex act in Bali

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.