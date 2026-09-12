Deportation, 10 year ban for Australian who committed public sex act in Bali

Two immigration officers escort an Australian, identified only as BA (center), who was deported for a public indecent act at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Badung, Bali, on Sept. 8, 2026. The Australian was also blacklisted from entering Indonesia for 10 years. (Courtesy of Ngurah Rai Immigration Office/-)

The Indonesian Immigration Directorate General also decided to ban the Australian, identified as BA, from entering Indonesia for 10 years.

A n Australian arrested for a public act of indecency, identified only as BA, was deported to Brisbane, Australia, on Tuesday evening. The 28-year-old man has also been banned from re-entering Indonesia for 10 years.

I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport Immigration Office head Muhamad Novyandri said on Wednesday that the Australian was deported on Tuesday night on a Batik Air flight from Denpasar to Brisbane, two weeks after his initial arrest.

Novyandri said that the deportation was a result of effective collaboration with the police in maintaining public order and security for foreign nationals living in or visiting Bali.

“This action shows the commitment of the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office to maintaining order and security of foreign nationals’ activities in Bali,” he said.

Following the deportation, the Immigration Directorate General also decided to ban him from entering Indonesia for 10 years.

“We will continue to strengthen immigration oversight and coordinate closely with law enforcement authorities, while taking firm action if any violations of immigration regulations are found in the future,” Novyandri said.

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He added that supervision of foreign national activities was part of the immigration office’s commitment to safeguarding sovereignty while creating a sense of security and providing tangible benefits to the community.