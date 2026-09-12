Police hunt OPM rebels after civil servants murdered in Papua Highlands

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According to authorties, the incident occurred on Wednesday as a group of 11 employees from the Jayawijaya Agriculture Agency were returning to the regency capital of Wamena from Muliama district, some 20 kilometers away.
olice are hunting suspected members of the Free Papua Movement (OPM) after three civil servants, two women and a man, were shot dead while on duty in Jayawijaya regency, Papua Highlands, on Wednesday.
According to Sr. Comr. Yusuf Sutejo, spokesperson for the Operation Cartenz Peace task force, the incident occurred at about 4 p.m. local time as a group of 11 employees from the Jayawijaya Agriculture Agency were returning to the regency capital of Wamena from Muliama district, some 20 kilometers away.
“The group had earlier inspected a site for a planned rice field and distributed food and livestock aid to residents in Muliama district. As they were returning to Wamena, however, they were stopped and fired upon by an armed group suspected of being members of the OPM from the Nduga area,” Yusuf said on Friday.
The victims have been identified as Aprida Rapi, 49, head of the livestock division at the Jayawijaya Agriculture Agency, Willi Mbuik, 24, a civil servant at the agency, both women, and Alfonsius Albinus Mehan, 34, a veterinarian.
Aprida and Alfonsius died at the scene, while Willi was evacuated to Wamena Regional Hospital for treatment but later succumbed to her injuries. Aprida was shot in the abdomen, while Alfan was shot in the back of the head and hand. Willi sustained gunshot wounds to the abdomen.
Read also: Nine women, children allegedly held hostage by OPM in Central Papua
Yusuf said investigators had examined the scene and recovered three spent bullet casings. Two were 5.56 mm rounds, typically used in rifles, while the third was a 9 mm round commonly used in handguns.
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