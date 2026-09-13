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Ministry ready to repatriate five orangutan babies found in India

Initial information revealed that the orangutan babies are aged between one and five years old and were found in healthy conditions.

Theresia Sufa (The Jakarta Post)
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Sun, September 13, 2026

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This photo taken on Tuesday and released by the Odisha Forest Department shows orangutans sitting next to bananas upon their rescue by officials at the Ranakatha Protected Reserved Forest in Balasore district, in India's Odisha state. Indian officials rescued five baby orangutans in an eastern forest, a state minister said, with authorities suspecting they were trafficked into the country from Southeast Asia. This photo taken on Tuesday and released by the Odisha Forest Department shows orangutans sitting next to bananas upon their rescue by officials at the Ranakatha Protected Reserved Forest in Balasore district, in India's Odisha state. Indian officials rescued five baby orangutans in an eastern forest, a state minister said, with authorities suspecting they were trafficked into the country from Southeast Asia. (AFP/Odisha Forest Department)

T

he government is taking serious steps to return five orangutan babies found in a forest area in India after they received treatment.

Forestry Ministry public relations and foreign cooperation bureau head Ristiano Pribadi said that the ministry was seriously following up on the findings of five orangutans in Balasore district, Odisha state in India.

“The Indonesian government has coordinated with related authorities in India and at home to ensure the handling and verification of origin, and try to repatriate them to Indonesia,” he said on Thursday.

The local forestry agency found the orangutan babies on Sept. 8 in Bhogarai Block in Jaleswar range, which is near the border with the Indian state of West Bengal.

“Based on initial information, the orangutan babies are aged between one and five years old and were found in healthy conditions,” Ristianto said.

“Currently, all orangutans are placed and treated at the Nandankan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar.”

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From initial physical and morphological observations, the five orangutans are believed to be from Sumatra.

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