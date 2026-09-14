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Ferry disaster renews scrutiny of vessel safety checks

As the search continues, lawmakers and transportation experts call for a thorough investigation into the incident, highlighting longstanding concerns over the adequacy of Indonesia’s sea vessel inspections.

Yvette Tanamal and Wahyoe Boediwardhana  (The Jakarta Post)
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Jakarta, Surabaya
Mon, September 14, 2026

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Rescue personnel carry a body bag containing clothes of victims of the Virgo Transport 8 passenger ferry on Sept. 14 at the port in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan. The vessel capsized on Sept. 13 carrying 213 passengers and 30 crew while en route from Banjarmasin to Surabaya. Rescue personnel carry a body bag containing clothes of victims of the Virgo Transport 8 passenger ferry on Sept. 14 at the port in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan. The vessel capsized on Sept. 13 carrying 213 passengers and 30 crew while en route from Banjarmasin to Surabaya. (AFP/Muda Sagala)

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ndonesia’s vessel safety standards are under renewed scrutiny after the Virgo Transport 8 ferry capsized in the Java Sea, leaving at least six people dead and 129 missing while raising questions over whether authorities’ seaworthiness checks are rigorous enough to prevent maritime disasters.

Search and rescue teams on Monday stepped up efforts to find the missing passengers, deploying 22 sea and air assets across six sectors covering about 1,600 square nautical miles.

As of Monday, the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), along with the Indonesian Navy and the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) had located 114 of the vessel’s 243 passengers, including 108 survivor and six fatalities.

Several fishing boats have rescued survivors, with one reportedly carrying about 22 people.

“Regarding the status of the 243 passengers: 108 have been found alive, six have died, and 129 are still being sought. These figures are not yet final and may change as the situation develops,” said Nanang Sigit, head of the Surabaya Search and Rescue Office.

Read also: Five dead, 41 missing after ferry catches fire off East Java

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The ferry departed Tanjung Perak Port in Surabaya, East Java, for Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan, early on Sunday before reporting bad weather and subsequently losing contact with its shipping company.

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Rescue personnel carry a body bag containing clothes of victims of the Virgo Transport 8 passenger ferry on Sept. 14 at the port in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan. The vessel capsized on Sept. 13 carrying 213 passengers and 30 crew while en route from Banjarmasin to Surabaya.
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