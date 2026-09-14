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Jakarta to expand Satpol PP amid staffing gaps

Tasked to enforce local regulations, the city’s public order agenc currently has only 5,000 personnel, less than the 12,000 needed to launch round-the-clock patrols across the capital city.

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
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Jakarta
Mon, September 14, 2026

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Jakarta Public Order Agency (Satpol PP) personnel sit in the agency's patrol car on Jan. 10, 2024, in Jakarta. Jakarta Public Order Agency (Satpol PP) personnel sit in the agency's patrol car on Jan. 10, 2024, in Jakarta. (Shutterstock/Anggun Risky Darmawan)

T

he Jakarta administration is targeting to build a new command center for its Public Order Agency (Satpol PP) by 2027 as part of efforts to support the agency in enforcing the capital city’s bylaws.

The plan for the new command center was announced by Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung on Sept. 9 during Satpol PP’s 76th anniversary ceremony in Central Jakarta. During the event, he said it was time for the agency to have a more representative headquarters with adequate facilities to support its operations.

Pramono added several locations were being considered for the new Satpol PP command center, including a plot of land owned by the city administration in Cempaka Putih, Central Jakarta.

Separately, Pramono’s special staffer for communication Cyril “Chico” Hakim said the new command center would be necessary to support Satpol PP, which was described as the “front line and face” of the administration but has long grappled with understaffing and inadequate facilities.

The agency currently has around 5,000 personnel, who have long faced workloads that exceed its staffing capacity, while the lack of a dedicated command center has made it harder to monitor and coordinate operations.

The Jakarta Satpol PP currently operates out of a borrowed space on the 14th and 16th floors of the City Hall’s Block H.

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“Satpol PP’s operational workload is disproportionate to its staffing, with the ideal level outlined by agency officials significantly higher than current numbers. A proposal to increase personnel, including by recruiting younger personnel, has been put forward,” Chico said, adding the additional personnel would be gradual and subject to the city budget’s capacity.

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