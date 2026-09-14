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Police tests X Fire to fight forest fires at peatland in Riau

Fires on peatlands have unique characteristics because extinguished fires can continue to burn underneath the surface.

Rizal Harahap (The Jakarta Post)
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Mon, September 14, 2026

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A noncommissioned police officer (left) sprays the X Fire solution over a peatland area on Friday while an officer observes the spraying in Sering village, Pangkalan Kerinci district in Pelalawan regency, Riau. Made by the National Police's Logistics Staff and the Mobile Brigade (Brimob), the solution is made from a mixture of crude palm oil (CPO) and tapioca flour and is expected to contain forest fires by cutting oxygen supply. A noncommissioned police officer (left) sprays the X Fire solution over a peatland area on Friday while an officer observes the spraying in Sering village, Pangkalan Kerinci district in Pelalawan regency, Riau. Made by the National Police's Logistics Staff and the Mobile Brigade (Brimob), the solution is made from a mixture of crude palm oil (CPO) and tapioca flour and is expected to contain forest fires by cutting oxygen supply. (Courtesy of Riau Police/-)

T

he police in Riau are testing X Fire solution, supplied by the National Police headquarters, to handle forest and peatland fires at a 3.4-hectare peatland in Pelalawan regency, Riau, on Thursday.

Riau Police human resources bureau head Boy Jeckson Situmorang said the use of X Fire solution was a part of the National Police’s effort to find a more effective method to handle forest fires.

“We are focusing the use of X Fire to help extinguish and cool down fire embers which are potentially left under the surface of peatlands,” he said on Friday.

He said fires in peatlands have unique characteristics because extinguished fires on the surface do not necessarily mean the fire has ended completely. Embers may still be stored in the lowest level of the peat and can trigger another fire in the same location.

“The trial is not only assessing X Fire’s ability to expedite the extinguishing and cooling down processes but also ensuring its effectiveness against embers under the surface,” he said.

The trial was held in Sering village, Pangkalan Kerinci district, using the X Fire solution provided by the National Police’s logistics staff. The solution is made from crude palm oil (CPO) and tapioca flour.

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There are two types of X Fire solutions being tested. The first solution is X Fire 01 with a composition of 200 liters of X Fire 01 and 800 liters of water. The second solution is X Fire 02 without water. In addition to expediting dousing fires, the application of X Fire is also expected to reduce the need for water.

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