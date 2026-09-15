The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
The benefit of the doubt has expired
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows
Prabowo replaces Finance Minister Purbaya with his deputy

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
The benefit of the doubt has expired
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows
Prabowo replaces Finance Minister Purbaya with his deputy

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Australian woman dies after falling from cliff at Bali’s Kelingking Beach

Kelingking Beach is a popular tourist destination where visitors regularly hike along the cliffs or trek down to the beach. The descent can take up to two hours and the trail has been described as perilous.

Ni Komang Erviani (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Denpasar
Tue, September 15, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Rescuers help to evacuate the body of 29-year-old Australian tourist Brianna Lani Cronin after she fell from an 80-meter cliff at Kelingking Beach in Nusa Penida, Bali, on Sept. 12, 2026. Cronin was later found dead at the beach. Rescuers help to evacuate the body of 29-year-old Australian tourist Brianna Lani Cronin after she fell from an 80-meter cliff at Kelingking Beach in Nusa Penida, Bali, on Sept. 12, 2026. Cronin was later found dead at the beach. (courtesy of/Bali Search and Rescue Agency)

A

n Australian woman has died after falling from an 80-meter cliff at Bali’s iconic Kelingking Beach on Nusa Penida island, Klungkung regency, over the weekend.

The victim, identified as 29-year-old Brianna Lani Cronin, was believed to have been looking for an independent route to the edge of the cliff when she slipped into a ravine at around 8 a.m. on Saturday, according to authorities.

Klungkung police spokesperson First Insp. I Dewa Nyoman Alit Purnawibawa said that a visitor who witnessed the incident immediately alerted a lifeguard at Kelingking Beach.

“After receiving the information, the lifeguard went to check the location and found a foreign national on the southern section of the cliff,” Purnawibawa said on Saturday as quoted by Tribunnews.com.

“However, the lifeguard found Cronin in an area that was difficult to reach and sought assistance from colleagues to help with the rescue operation. While rescuers were arranging assistance, Cronin fell again from the cliff, landing near the shoreline,” he added.

A joint search and rescue operation was then launched to evacuate Cronin from the beach, involving the Indonesian Navy, police, the Bali Search and Rescue Agency, lifeguards and local residents.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Cakra Negara of the Bali Search and Rescue Agency said the steep and narrow access route made the evacuation more difficult for the rescue team.

Popular

Much ado about asset forfeiture

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
The benefit of the doubt has expired

The benefit of the doubt has expired

Related Article

Australia sees no threat to US ties after White House criticism of social media reforms

Sydney marathon unveils medal with wrong stadium

270 tourists stranded in Bali seek emergency stay amid Middle East conflict

Landslide at illegal gold mine in Riau kills one

Another fatal building collapse raises alarm over ‘pesantren’ safety standards

Popular

Much ado about asset forfeiture

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
The benefit of the doubt has expired

The benefit of the doubt has expired

More in Indonesia

 View more
A police tape reads “Crime scene [...]“ in this undated illustration of a crime scene.
Archipelago

One hostage escapes, another dies a month after OPM abducted nine in Central Papua
Rescuers help to evacuate the body of 29-year-old Australian tourist Brianna Lani Cronin after she fell from an 80-meter cliff at Kelingking Beach in Nusa Penida, Bali, on Sept. 12, 2026. Cronin was later found dead at the beach.
Archipelago

Australian woman dies after falling from cliff at Bali’s Kelingking Beach
Director of the Jakarta Police Criminal Investigation Department, Sr. Comr. Iman Imanuddin,(left) and spokesperson Sr. Comr. Budi Hermanto (right) show face sketches of alleged perpetrators of unrest that led to the killing of 60-year-old mirror vendor Bambang Setiyawan in Pejompongan, Central Jakarta, during a press briefing at the Jakarta Police headquarters in South Jakarta on Sept. 2, 2026. The police also named 47 suspects allegedly involved in the damaging of public facilities and other violent acts during the unrest.
Jakarta

Calls mount for police to hunt down mastermind behind deadly Jakarta unrest

Highlight
Rescue personnel carry a body bag containing clothes of victims of the Virgo Transport 8 passenger ferry, which capsized September 13 carrying 213 passengers and 30 crew while en route from Banjarmasin to Surabaya, at the port in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan, on September 14, 2026.
Society

Ferry disaster renews scrutiny of vessel safety checks
Social aid recipient receive a sack of rice from the government's food reserves distribution program at Dumai Post Office in Riau on Oct. 29, 2024. The post office is slated to disburse 10 kilograms of rice to nearly 15,000 families registered as social aid recipients in Dumai in August, October and December.
Editorial

Faulty tool costs fortune
Indonesia's Deputy Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara attends a monthly media briefing on the state budget at the Finance Ministry in Jakarta on June 5, 2026.
Economy

Prabowo sacks Purbaya, turns to familiar hand at Finance Ministry

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Malaysia’s election drums, political sums
Tech

Indonesia's second digital leap must be about capability
Academia

Oil markets survived the Iran war sprint. Now comes the marathon
Regulations

Social aid exclusion errors spur call for bigger data registry budget
Archipelago

One hostage escapes, another dies a month after OPM abducted nine in Central Papua
Markets

Dollar near two-week high as oil surge lifts yields, Fed hike bets
Academia

The Land Bank paradox: For profit or justice?
Archipelago

Australian woman dies after falling from cliff at Bali’s Kelingking Beach

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Australian woman dies after falling from cliff at Bali’s Kelingking Beach

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.