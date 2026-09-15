Australian woman dies after falling from cliff at Bali’s Kelingking Beach

Rescuers help to evacuate the body of 29-year-old Australian tourist Brianna Lani Cronin after she fell from an 80-meter cliff at Kelingking Beach in Nusa Penida, Bali, on Sept. 12, 2026. Cronin was later found dead at the beach. (courtesy of/Bali Search and Rescue Agency)

Kelingking Beach is a popular tourist destination where visitors regularly hike along the cliffs or trek down to the beach. The descent can take up to two hours and the trail has been described as perilous.

A n Australian woman has died after falling from an 80-meter cliff at Bali’s iconic Kelingking Beach on Nusa Penida island, Klungkung regency, over the weekend.

The victim, identified as 29-year-old Brianna Lani Cronin, was believed to have been looking for an independent route to the edge of the cliff when she slipped into a ravine at around 8 a.m. on Saturday, according to authorities.

Klungkung police spokesperson First Insp. I Dewa Nyoman Alit Purnawibawa said that a visitor who witnessed the incident immediately alerted a lifeguard at Kelingking Beach.

“After receiving the information, the lifeguard went to check the location and found a foreign national on the southern section of the cliff,” Purnawibawa said on Saturday as quoted by Tribunnews.com.

“However, the lifeguard found Cronin in an area that was difficult to reach and sought assistance from colleagues to help with the rescue operation. While rescuers were arranging assistance, Cronin fell again from the cliff, landing near the shoreline,” he added.

A joint search and rescue operation was then launched to evacuate Cronin from the beach, involving the Indonesian Navy, police, the Bali Search and Rescue Agency, lifeguards and local residents.

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Cakra Negara of the Bali Search and Rescue Agency said the steep and narrow access route made the evacuation more difficult for the rescue team.