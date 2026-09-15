Jakarta quick fixes become rare bright spot amid disasters, government shortcomings

Firefighters spray water along Jl. Sudirman in Central Jakarta on Sept. 9, 2026 to clear volcanic ash spewed from Mount Anak Krakatau's eruption. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

A s criticism mounts over the central government’s responses to disasters across Indonesia, Jakarta’s perceived responsiveness to everyday concerns has emerged as an unlikely bright spot in the public eye.

Over the past few months, Indonesia has been hit by a barrage of natural disasters, from deadly earthquakes in East Nusa Tenggara to volcanic eruptions across Java and Sumatra, which left the central government stuttering to provide relief to some of the hardest-hit regions.

Amid the grim headlines, however, Jakarta has drawn attention for its swift response, a pattern already evident in its handling of administrative complaints but one that the public increasingly sees as consistent even in the face of national crises.

The pattern is especially visible on social media platforms like Instagram: A problem goes viral, and within days, sometimes hours, the provincial administration has already acted, often with Governor Pramono Anung himself announcing the fix.

Last month, for instance, an old pedestrian bridge on Jl. HR Rasuna Said went viral after social media users and some news outlets questioned its poor accessibility and redundancy alongside a newer bridge connecting to a light rail station, prompting Pramono to order its demolition within days.

“For the newer bridge, we’ll improve maintenance and upgrade it so that it’s more [accessible for disabled people],” Pramono said on Instagram on Aug. 9.

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Along with its weekly update posts, which announce Jakarta’s latest plans ranging from waste management to new bus routes, the administration’s online communication style has also drawn praise for its transparency and willingness to directly address everyday concerns.