12 endangered proboscis monkeys killed as wildfires ravage Kalimantan

Parenting time: A 2.5-month-old proboscis monkey (Nasalis larvatus) plays on April 14 under the watch of its mother at Batu Secret Zoo, Jatim Park 2, in Batu, East Java. The zoo has increased the population of the endangered Kalimantan-endemic primate from five to 10 individuals through a conservation breeding program carried out over the past two years. (Antara/Ari Bowl Sucipto)

In West Kalimantan, one of the provinces hit hardest by the ongoing wildfires, conservation authorities and environmental groups have rescued three orangutans found in critical condition.

W ildfires sweeping across Kalimantan have severely affected wildlife conservation efforts on the island, killing at least 12 endangered proboscis monkeys and leaving many critically endangered orangutans with respiratory infections, burn injuries and severe food shortages.

Authorities found the dead proboscis monkeys, along with several other animals, on Monday after extinguishing a wildfire in Balimau village, Kalumpang district, South Kalimantan.

“Besides the monkeys, we also found burned pythons and a king cobra in the affected area,” said Agus Ngurah Krisna, head of the South Kalimantan Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA), as quoted by Kompas.id.

From The Weekender Travels in the land of Gen Z Read on The Weekender

The local village head estimated that about 60 proboscis monkeys lived in the area. The village is also home to silvered leaf monkeys and long-tailed macaques.

Agus said that the animals that died in the fire were evacuated and buried, while BKSDA officers searched the affected area for other wildlife threatened by the flames and smoke.

“The agency is also assessing the condition of the habitat to determine whether the remaining animals can continue to live there or should be relocated,” he said.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The proboscis monkey (Nasalis larvatus) is endemic to Borneo and known for its distinctive long nose and reddish-brown fur. It helps regenerate forests by dispersing seeds through its droppings.