12 endangered proboscis monkeys killed as wildfires ravage Kalimantan

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
In West Kalimantan, one of the provinces hit hardest by the ongoing wildfires, conservation authorities and environmental groups have rescued three orangutans found in critical condition.
ildfires sweeping across Kalimantan have severely affected wildlife conservation efforts on the island, killing at least 12 endangered proboscis monkeys and leaving many critically endangered orangutans with respiratory infections, burn injuries and severe food shortages.
Authorities found the dead proboscis monkeys, along with several other animals, on Monday after extinguishing a wildfire in Balimau village, Kalumpang district, South Kalimantan.
“Besides the monkeys, we also found burned pythons and a king cobra in the affected area,” said Agus Ngurah Krisna, head of the South Kalimantan Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA), as quoted by Kompas.id.
The local village head estimated that about 60 proboscis monkeys lived in the area. The village is also home to silvered leaf monkeys and long-tailed macaques.
Agus said that the animals that died in the fire were evacuated and buried, while BKSDA officers searched the affected area for other wildlife threatened by the flames and smoke.
“The agency is also assessing the condition of the habitat to determine whether the remaining animals can continue to live there or should be relocated,” he said.
The proboscis monkey (Nasalis larvatus) is endemic to Borneo and known for its distinctive long nose and reddish-brown fur. It helps regenerate forests by dispersing seeds through its droppings.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.