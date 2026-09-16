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Bali authorities investigate deaths of three Australians in suspected murder-suicide

Leonardo said the three Australians were identified as 57-year-old SJD, his 6-year-old son ADS and his 4-year-old daughter LKS. 

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A forensic officer writes on a notepad in this undated illustration of a crime scene. A forensic officer writes on a notepad in this undated illustration of a crime scene. (Courtesy of/Shutterstock)

T

he Denpasar police are investigating the deaths of three Australians in a bungalow in the Bali resort town of Kuta over the weekend, with initial reports indicating that a father may have killed his two young children before taking his own life.

Denpasar Police Chief Sr. Comr. Leonardo David Simatupang said investigators were still working to establish the exact circumstances and cause of the deaths.

“Investigators are still conducting examinations, including processing the crime scene, reviewing CCTV footage from the location and taking statements from witnesses, including the victims’ wife, to establish the cause of death,” he said on Monday as quoted by public television broadcaster TVRI.

Leonardo said the three Australians were identified as 57-year-old SJD, his 6-year-old son ADS and his 4-year-old daughter LKS. 

Their bodies were found by neighbors on Sunday morning after SJD’s 32-year-old Indonesian wife, TY, who was in Jakarta at the time, asked them to check on her family, he said.

“The victim’s wife asked a neighbor to check the bungalow. The neighbor went to the property and looked through a window but saw no signs of activity. He then informed the local community leader, who arrived with several residents and forced open the bungalow’s door,” he said.

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Inside the room, residents found SJD hanging from a metal window grille by an electrical cord, while the two children were found lying on the floor, Leonardo added.

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