Batam land dispute ends in two deaths, 10 injured after clash

A tactical vehicle from the Mobile Brigade's Gegana Unit is on standby during a readiness roll call on Sept. 14 at Batam, Rempang and Galang (Barelang) City Police headquarters in Batam city, Riau Islands. The roll call was held following a deadly clash on Setokok Island killing two and injuring 10 people. (JP/Fadli)

The clash was believed to be precipitated by a conflict over a 77-hectare plot of land.

T wo people were left dead and 10 people injured after a land dispute triggered a clash involving air rifles and sharp weapons in Setokok area, Barelang Bridge III in Batam city, Riau Islands, on Monday afternoon.

The dead are identified as Heri Ndondo and Edi Palue, both working as security guards and affiliated with a group that assisted tenant farmers from East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). They fought with a local group identified as the Sea Eagles, allegedly led a figure named Suherman.

The clash was believed to be sparked by a land possession dispute over a 77-hectare plot of land. The tenants, through their lawyer, Abdullah Yusuf, claimed that they had cultivated the land for decades and had a land statement letter (SKT).

On the other hand, their claim overlaps with possession claims made by PT SAT Bangun Sukses (SAT BS) and a location designation (PL) document issued by the Batam Free Trade Zone Authority (BP Batam) for PT MIG Perkasa Industri (MIG PI)

Police officers from Riau Islands Police and Batam, Rempang and Galang (Barelang) City Police as well as soldiers from the Military District Command (Kodim) 0316/Batam were deployed to secure the location, control the situation and arrest the perpetrators.

“The incident started with a land conflict that has been around for quite some time,” Barelang City Police chief Sr. Comr. Anggoro Wicaksoono told The Jakarta Post on Monday evening.

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“Barelang City Police and Riau Islands Police have tried various security and mediation efforts multiple times.”Anggoro said the dead victims and seven wounded men were from the first group while the second group reported three wounded victims.