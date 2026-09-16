Ferry accident revives Indonesia’s ‘Bermuda Triangle’ myth

The Virgo Transport 8 passenger ship that capsized on Sunday in the waters of Masalembu Islands in East Java is seen in this still image taken from video. (Reuters via Handout/National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas))

The waters around the Masalembu Islands between Java and Borneo Islands are known for their powerful currents, which may disrupt sailing vessels when combined with strong seasonal winds and high waves.

T he accident involving the Virgo Transport 8 ferry has renewed attention to the waters around the Masalembu Islands, which is often dubbed Indonesia’s “Bermuda Triangle” for being the location of multiple fatal incidents in the past decades.

The ferry, which was carrying 243 people from Surabaya in East Java to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan, capsized early Sunday after reporting bad weather in Masalembu, which is also known as Masalembo.

The incident prompted a search and rescue mission by joint authorities, in which rescuers evacuated 108 survivors and recovered six casualties as of Tuesday noon. Around 129 people were still unaccounted for, according to the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas).

While rescuers are looking for passengers who are still missing, public attention turned to the history of various incidents and folklore in the waters surrounding the remote Masalembu islands, which are also often referred to as Masalembo.

The number of high-profile maritime and aviation disasters in and around the waters has resulted in tales of mythical forces comparable to those associated with the Bermuda Triangle in the Atlantic Ocean.

Among the infamous incidents was the sinking of the Tampomas II passenger ship on Jan. 27, 1981. The vessel, sailing from Jakarta to Makassar in South Sulawesi, caught fire near Masalembo and quickly sank amid rough weather, killing hundreds and leaving many others missing. Rescue efforts reportedly unfolded under punishing conditions, with waves reaching up to 10 meters alongside strong winds and heavy rain.

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Read also: Rescuers battle turbulent seas in search for 129 people after ferry sinks off Java