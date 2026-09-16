Prabowo opens new LRT link, backs Jakarta’s expansion push

President Prabowo Subianto (second left) and Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (second right) test the Jakarta light rapid transit (LRT)’s extension from North Jakarta to Manggarai, South Jakarta, on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. (The State Palace/Muchlis Jr)

Expanding public transport connectivity has been one of Governor Pramono’s main priorities since he took office in February 2025, but his efforts have been hampered by cuts to central government transfers to Jakarta to fund President Prabowo’s costly initiatives.

P resident Prabowo Subianto inaugurated on Wednesday Jakarta’s new light rapid transit (LRT) route connecting Manggarai in South Jakarta and Kelapa Gading in North Jakarta, promising to support the capital’s future public transport expansion through state asset fund Danantara.

The roughly 12-kilometer corridor was built in two phases: a 5.8-kilometer stretch with six stations from Pegangsaan Dua to Velodrome, completed between 2016 and 2019, followed by a 6.4-kilometer extension with five stations from Rawamangun to Manggarai, construction of which began in October 2023.

Both phases were fully funded by Jakarta’s regional budget, at a combined cost of Rp 12.1 trillion (US$684.78 million).

Prabowo and Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung tested the complete route on Wednesday, traveling southbound from Kelapa Gading to Manggarai in less than 30 minutes.

Prabowo, Gerindra’s patron, and Pramono, a senior member of quasi-opposition Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), sat together in a passenger car packed with high-school students. Several senior officials from the State Palace and City Hall also joined the rail trip.

Read also: Danantara to inject $25m to revive stalled LRT City projects

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At the launch event in Manggarai, Prabowo hailed the extended LRT corridor as a sign of progress in the capital’s urban development.