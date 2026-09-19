Another 150 Indonesians deported from Malaysia to Batam

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The repatriation was held in cooperation with Division M of the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM), covering 100 men, 48 women, a 15-year-old boy and a one-year-old toddler.
he wave of Indonesians being deported from Malaysia continues with the Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru facilitating the repatriation of 150 Indonesians on Tuesday.
The repatriation was held in cooperation with Division M of the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM), comprising 100 men, 48 women, a 15-year-old boy and a one-year-old toddler.
Most of the deportees were overstayers and illegal migrant workers.
Diplomat for consular affairs at the Indonesian Consulate General, Leny Marliani, said the deportation not only settled the immigration status administratively but was also an important moment for social integration of the former migrant workers.
“For Indonesians who want to become migrant workers, we emphasize the need to refer to the government’s official channels,” Lenny said, as quoted by a press release issued by the consulate general.
“Compliance with legal procedures is not a bureaucratic burden but a basic guarantee of legal certainty, safety and rights protection while working abroad.”
The repatriation was carried out from Pasir Gudang international ferry terminal in Johor state heading to the Batam Center international ferry terminal in Batam city, Riau Islands.
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