Danantara breaks ground on Rp 2.8 trillion waste-to-energy project in Bogor

Danantara Chief Investment Officer Pandu Patria Sjahrir, Coordinating Food Minister Zulkifli Hasan and Environment Minister Moh Jumhur Hidayat break ground on the Bogor Raya 1 Waste-to-Energy (PSEL) plant on Thursday in Galuga Village, Bogor Regency, West Java. The Rp 2.8 trillion (US$157 million) project is meant to process over 500,000 tonnes of waste annually or around 45 percent of total waste in Bogor city and regency (Antara Foto/Arif Firmansyah)

PSEL Bogor Raya 1 was the fourth waste-to-energy plant launched by Danantara this year, following similar projects in Bali and the West Java cities of Bandung and Bekasi.

S tate asset fund Danantara broke ground on Thursday on a Rp 2.8 trillion (US$157 million) waste-to-energy project in Bogor, West Java as the country steps up efforts to tackle its growing waste problem.

The facility, dubbed as PSEL Bogor Raya 1, is expected to process more than 500,000 tonnes of waste annually, equivalent to about 45 percent of waste generated in Bogor city and regency. The facility is also expected to generate enough electricity to supply more than 100,000 households.

The project is expected to reduce waste-related emissions from landfills in Bogor by up to 80 percent and cut carbon emissions by about 640,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent a year. It is also projected to reduce the need for landfill space by around 80 percent.

"The project is supported by more than 60 experts and professionals from various sectors, with experience in developing waste-to-energy facilities across Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East," Danantara Chief Investment Officer Pandu Patria Sjahrir said, as quoted by Kompas.com.

Pandu said the facility would use moving-grate incinerator technology equipped with an air pollution control system (APCS), designed to meet the European Union's Industrial Emissions Directive (EU IED), one of the world's most stringent frameworks for controlling industrial emissions.

The technology was also selected based on the characteristics of waste in Indonesia and is designed to significantly reduce waste volumes in a short period, he said.

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