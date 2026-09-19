NTT earthquake death figures prompt calls for investigation

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According to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), at least 94 people of the total 142 casualties recorded after the 7.7-magnitude earthquake jolting Flores Island in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) died in evacuation shelters after the disaster.
ore than 90 survivors of the East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) earthquakes have died at shelters, nearly twice the number killed directly by the disaster, drawing calls from critics for an independent investigation into the government’s handling of the crisis.
During a press briefing in Jakarta on Tuesday, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said that 142 people had died since a strong 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Flores Island in NTT on Aug. 15, which triggered brief tsunami alerts and widespread damage across the province.
The agency disaster acting spokesperson Berton SP Panjaitan revealed in the briefing that 94 of 142 casualties died when taking shelters after the disaster, while 48 others were killed directly by the disaster.
Around 150,000 residents across Flores were displaced and taking shelter after the quake hit the island. The number went down to 46,461 as of Tuesday, according to the BNPB.
In a video statement posted on the agency’s social media on Thursday, Berton clarified the data, saying: “Medical team data shows that most of these people were elderly residents who died from complications related to pre-existing chronic illnesses, such as strokes and diabetes.”
He added medical teams had provided maximum assistance through health facilities and integrated health posts, while BNPB continued delivering medical aid, medicines and essential equipment to evacuees in both centralized and communal shelters.
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