Batam nabs Singaporean over smuggling drug-filled vape cartridges

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A Singaporean woman has been detained by Batam authorities for allegedly smuggling vape cartridges filled with class II drug etomidate, after evading the neighboring country's heightened security measures to arrive by ferry in the Riau Islands.
aw enforcement authorities in Batam, the Riau Islands, have detained a Singaporean woman for attempting to smuggle 40 vape cartridges containing etomidate, a nonbarbiturate hypnotic and class II narcotic in Indonesia, known as “kpods” in the neighboring island country.
Officers from the Batam Customs and Excise Office detained the woman, identified by her initials WSB, when she arrived at 10 p.m. on Sept. 3 at the city’s Harbor Bay Ferry Terminal in Batu Ampar district aboard the last ferry from Singapore.
The Batam Customs Office’s enforcement and investigation head, Lucky Tamo, said officers became suspicious about WSB due to her awkward gait.
“Upon further investigation, we found the [illicit goods] concealed in her crotch,” Lucky said on Thursday, during a public event at the Batam, Rempang and Galang (Barelang) Police headquarters in Batam to destroy seized drugs .
“Laboratory testing confirmed the liquid contained drugs.”
The office’s compliance and information services head Setiawan Rosyidi confirmed the contraband was strapped to WSB’s crotch area.
“The suspect managed to evade surveillance from Singaporean security officers at HarbourFront Centre in Singapore amid [that country’s] heightened commitment and a massive campaign against the use and distribution of vape,” he told The Jakarta Post on Thursday.
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